Students participate in Lend-a-Hand Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – St. Teresa High School Students gave back to those in need on Friday morning by participating in Lend-a-Hand Day.

Students volunteered at local non-for-profit organizations across Decatur from 9 a.m. to noon. The day teaches students how vital service to one another is.

"I think it makes them grateful for what they have. I think it also shows them that are people in need with in their community and hopefully they can step up and help, said Larry Daily, Principal at St. Teresa High School. “I think that basically contributing to their community helps them become community leaders, and hopefully as adults they will continue to do this."

Last year St. Teresa students logged over 4,000 hours of community service. Lend-a-Hand day has been taking place for around 10 years.

