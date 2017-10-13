2 separate crashes on Rt. 48 under investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate crashes on Route 48 on Friday.

The first crash happened around 6 a.m. on Rt. 48 and Wykles Road. The sheriff's department said one person was taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield for serious injuries.

A helicopter was called but could not fly due to foggy conditions. The victim was transported by ambulance. The other driver was not seriously hurt.

The second crash happened around 12 p.m. on Rt. 48 near the U.S. 51 interchange. Not much else has been released about that crash.

