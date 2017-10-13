Warning shot fired during domestic dispute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after shots were fired on Friday morning in a Champaign neighborhood.

Champaign police say they responded to the 400 block of Briar Lane for the report of gunfire around 10:30 a.m.

Police say an ongoing domestic dispute between two males began the night before. The two men were outside the home in the morning and one of them fired a round into the air.

Lawrence Agnew,30, was arrested by police and preliminarily charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.