Warning shot fired during domestic dispute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after shots were fired on Friday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. 

Champaign police say they responded to the 400 block of Briar Lane for the report of gunfire around 10:30 a.m. 

Police say an ongoing domestic dispute between two males began the night before. The two men were outside the home in the morning and one of them fired a round into the air. 

Lawrence Agnew,30, was arrested by police and preliminarily charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. 

