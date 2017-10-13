Scovill Zoo's Boo at the Zoo

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Friday starts Scovill Zoo's Boo at the Zoo event. 

Starting October 13th and running every weekend until October 29th all ages are welcome to enjoy a spooky night at the zoo. The zoo will offer spooky treat stations, festive decorations. 

A safe way to celebrate Halloween wit the entire family. The night will feature hundreds of Jack-o'-lanterns guiding visitors through. 

Boo at the Zoo hours are 5:30-8 P.M. on October 13, 20 & 26-27 and from 3-8 P.M. on October 14-15, 21-22, & 28-29. They will be closed on October 30 & 31. 

