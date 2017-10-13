Motorists reminded of deer hazards this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are urging motorists to be on the lookout for deer this fall and winter.

Officials say deer are more active and visible during their mating season, and as a result, the risk for crashes involving deer increases in October, November, and December. In response, both departments are offering the following safety tips:

- Pay attention to deer crossing signs, and be aware of your surroundings

- Watch for "eye shine," or the reflection of headlights in the eyes of deer, on the sides of the road

- Slow down if you see deer, and prepare for deer stopping in the road or doubling back

- If you cannot avoid a collision, don't swerve into opposite lanes of traffic, but try to glance the vehicle off the deer

IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says, "Deer can dart in front of a vehicle in the blink of an eye. It's instinctual to swerve out of the way, but in doing so, drivers could lose control of the vehicle and cause a more severe crash. If you're attentive and watchful for deer encounters, these safety tips could make all the difference."

IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal says, "Deer-vehicle accidents can occur any time of year, but deer are especially active in the fall during their mating season. Motorists should be on the alert for deer near roadways during early morning and evening hours, especially near wooded areas, field edges and waterways."

Officials also say there were 14,759 motor vehicle crashes involving deer happened in Illinois in 2016, resulting in 581 injuries and five fatalities.

For more safety tips while traveling, click here.