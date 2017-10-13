25 officers receive Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officers killed or severely injured in the line of duty, or demonstrated bravery or heroism while serving their communities, were honored during a special ceremony in Springfield on Friday.

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz joined members of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee to award the Medal of Honor to 25 officers. Officials say the officers represented eight law enforcement departments throughout Illinois.

Director Schmitz says, "We gathered today to pay tribute to officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The officers honored displayed acts of bravery and distinction as they unselfishly risked their safety to protect others. I was honored and privileged to present these courageous officers with this distinguished award."

We have included a list of award recipients below:

Aurora Police Department:

- Officer Dean M. Tucker

Carbondale Police Department:

- Officer Corey Brinkley

- Officer Trey Harris

Chicago Police Department:

- Sergeant David Benitez

- Detective Anthony M. Babicz

- Detective Brendan Bruno

- Detective Jason J. Streeper

- Officer Arturo Bracho

- Officer Antonio Herrera

- Officer Alejandro Lagunas

- Officer Eddie Okon

- Officer Gerardo Rivera

- Officer Juan Rivera

- Officer Eugenio Tirado Jr.

Illinois State Police:

- Lieutenant Don A. Harsy

- Master Sergeant Jonathan M. Edwards

- Sergeant William T. Parks

- Trooper Alexander R. Pinto

Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

- Deputy Tomas Flores

- Deputy Felix M. Pena

McHenry County Sheriffs Office:

- Sergeant Anthony T. Penna

- Deputy Michael C. Urgo

Oswego Police Department:

- Officer Chad M. Dickey

- Officer Ben J. Hackl

Park Forest Police Department:

- Officer Timothy M. Jones

More than 400 officers have received the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor since its inception in 1992.