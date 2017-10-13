U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announces open office hours

Posted: Updated:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) has announced open office hours for the public this October.

According to a release, Representative Davis will hold meetings at Clinton City Hall, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., on October 19, and at the Monticello Municipal Building, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., on October 30.  The meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, with meetings being limited to no more than five people at a time, and a time limit of 10 minutes.

Officials say these meetings will give those who participate a chance to discuss issues important to them.

For more information about Representative Davis' office hours, click here.

