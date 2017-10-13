'Trick of Treating With the Stars' kicks off October 23

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Community Credit Union is inviting the public to attend the fifth-annual Trick or Treating With the Stars event on October 23.

Credit union officials say they are being joined by University of Illinois Athletics, the Illinois Women's Basketball Team, Chambanamoms, Courtsiders, Eastern Illinois Foodbank, Q96.1, and Stevie Jay Broadcasting in hosting this family-friendly event. Kids will be able to go to the Ubben Basketball Complex, located at 1750 South 4th Street in Champaign, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. to trick-or-treat in a safe environment.

In addition to the free candy, attendees will be able to enjoy face painting, crafts, a photo booth, and special character appearances.

Director of Marketing Lisa Paul says, "We’re excited to give families in our community the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of Fall fun, for free. It also gives the kids the chance to enjoy their costumes more than just on Halloween, regardless of the weather."