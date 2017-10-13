Local school district awarded millions in federal grant money

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Champaign Unit 4 School District more than $9 million in grant funds through the Magnet School Assistance Program.

CUSD 4 officials say the $9.6 million grant, which will be distributed over five years, will allow three schools to implement magnet themes at their facilities. At Franklin Middle School, the grant will help cultivate a science, technology, engineering, arts, and math program, while Garden Hills Elementary will put into place a math, engineering, and leadership program. Stratton Elementary will also use grant money to focus on fine arts.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola says, "This is a pivotal moment for our District and for public education in our community. With this funding, we will have the opportunity to build capacity within the magnet schools and across the District to offer rigorous programs that promote choice and student success."

