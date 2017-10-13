Neighbors helping neighbors down on the farm

Arthur, Ill (WAND) – Neighbors, family, friends and relatives gathered to help harvest corn for Cliff Kauffman who died in an accident on his Arthur farm in September.

“It was a pretty traumatic tragic accident that happened way too quickly and we lost a great man,” Cliff’s daughter Kim Weber told WAND’s Doug Wolfe at the farm in Douglas County. “He’d be very honored and we’re very honored as a family to have everybody out here supporting him.”

Three combines, four augur wagons and thirteen trucks were used for the harvest Friday morning. Many more people volunteered equipment but some had to be turned away since there was enough support on hand.

“It means a lot to us to help them out,” said Steve Honn a 40-year friend of Cliff’s. “It took about one-hour to get this thing put together. We had more people than what we really needed but everybody is wanting to do something.”

After the harvest was completed a lunch was held for about 60-people.