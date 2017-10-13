Annual Thanksgiving project helping central Illinois families

Posted: Updated:

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois project is aiming to help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Organizers for Judy Mason's Thanksgiving Basket Project say they hope to deliver nearly 4,000 boxes of food throughout central Illinois this year.  The public can help my making donations online, or by creating holiday cards to put in each box.

Organizer Julia Livingston says, "For a lot of these families with children out for the holiday from school, they're home all week and so we're not just providing one Thanksgiving meal, but we're actually providing food for the week to help supplement for the week for a family of five.  Each box feeds a family of five."

For more information, or to make a donation, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More