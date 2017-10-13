Annual Thanksgiving project helping central Illinois families

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois project is aiming to help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Organizers for Judy Mason's Thanksgiving Basket Project say they hope to deliver nearly 4,000 boxes of food throughout central Illinois this year. The public can help my making donations online, or by creating holiday cards to put in each box.

Organizer Julia Livingston says, "For a lot of these families with children out for the holiday from school, they're home all week and so we're not just providing one Thanksgiving meal, but we're actually providing food for the week to help supplement for the week for a family of five. Each box feeds a family of five."

For more information, or to make a donation, click here.