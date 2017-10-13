Springfield police seeking third man in Bennett homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is searching for a third person wanted in connection with the December 21, 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett.

Springfield police say Demarco Jones, 30, is wanted on a Sangamon County arrest warrant for first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and attempted armed robbery.  Jones is described as a black male, standing 5'7", and weighing 175 pounds.

Police also say the Jones is considered armed and dangerous.  A photo depicting Jones has been attached to this article for identification purposes.

Two other men, Devante Taylor and Roderick Gailes, were arrested in connection with Bennett's death earlier this week.

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, you're urged to call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.

