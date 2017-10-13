IEMA to test emergency response plans at Exelon site

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has announced it will conduct an exercise to test emergency response plans around the Clinton Nuclear Power Station on November 1.

The exercise will be performed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and emergency response personnel from DeWitt, Macon, McLean, and Piatt Counties will join personnel from Exelon and the State of Illinois in participating.

Officials say the emergency response plans help responders protect people living, working, or visiting near the Clinton Nuclear Power Station in the event of a radiological accident.

For more information about nuclear and radiation safety, click here.