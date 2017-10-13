ISP: 1 injured by spilled metal on I-57, driver wanted

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is wanted on multiple charges following an incident involving four vehicles on Interstate 57 early Friday morning.

ISP officials say the incident happened on I-57, near mile post 154 in Effingham County, at about 1:38 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2012 Kenworth truck-tractor hauling a white, 2013 Trans flatbed trailer, was traveling north on the interstate when it lost part of its load, which consisted of large pieces of metal.

Troopers say the Kenworth left the scene, and that three other truck-tractors crashed into the spilled metal on the road. Officials say a 2016 Volvo truck-tractor and 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor had to be towed from the scene, and that the driver of the Volvo, identified as a 48-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, the driver of the Kenworth, identified as Shelli Ferguson, 41, is facing preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, failure to render aid and/or information, improper lane usage, unsecure load, and false log book, and is currently wanted on a warrant.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Illinois State Police District 12 at (217) 347-2711.