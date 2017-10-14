Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 8

Posted:

 Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!

Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!

Part 1
Game of the Week: Argenta-Oreana 36, LSA 22 (Evan Collins reports from Decatur)
Arcola 34, Sangamon Valley 0
LOVC Scoreboard: Cerro Gordo-Bement 20, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 17
Cumberland 41, Villa Grove-Heritage 20
Taylorville 34, Mt. Zion 6
(7) Effingham 55, Mattoon 13
Mahomet-Seymour 22, Lincoln 13 (Courtesy of WLCN)
Cheerleaders of the Week: Sangamon Valley

Part 2
Cold open: Curtiss Lindsey, MacArthur
Glenwood 28, (6) MacArthur 14 (Caryn Eisert reports from Chatham)
(1) Rochester 55, Eisenhower 12
(7) Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Springfield High 7
Central State Eight scoreboard: Lanphier 26, Jacksonville 6; U High 26, Southeast 8
Band of the Week: Williamsville

Part 3
Cold open: Barry Gurvey, Clinton AD
Warrensburg-Latham 55, Clinton 7
(6) Shelbyville 57, Central A&M 0
(8) St. Teresa 70, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 14
(2) Tuscola 48, Meridian 7
South Central Scoreboard: (5) Carlinville 48, Staunton 0; Pana 54, Litchfield 12
Fan of the Week: Prairie Central

Part 4
Cold open: Tom McNamara, Decatur Tribune
(9) Maroa-Forsyth 75, Auburn 39
(3) Williamsville 55, PORTA 6
(6) Monticello 14, Prairie Central 6
Illini Prairie Scoreboard: (2) Unity 56, Rantoul 28; St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Olympia 7

Part 5
Illinois vs. Rutgers football preview
Play of the Day: Illinois welcomes five-star basketball recruit Ayo Dosunmu to campus for a visit

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More