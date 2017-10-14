Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 8

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!

Part 1

Game of the Week: Argenta-Oreana 36, LSA 22 (Evan Collins reports from Decatur)

Arcola 34, Sangamon Valley 0

LOVC Scoreboard: Cerro Gordo-Bement 20, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 17

Cumberland 41, Villa Grove-Heritage 20

Taylorville 34, Mt. Zion 6

(7) Effingham 55, Mattoon 13

Mahomet-Seymour 22, Lincoln 13 (Courtesy of WLCN)

Cheerleaders of the Week: Sangamon Valley

Part 2

Cold open: Curtiss Lindsey, MacArthur

Glenwood 28, (6) MacArthur 14 (Caryn Eisert reports from Chatham)

(1) Rochester 55, Eisenhower 12

(7) Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Springfield High 7

Central State Eight scoreboard: Lanphier 26, Jacksonville 6; U High 26, Southeast 8

Band of the Week: Williamsville

Part 3

Cold open: Barry Gurvey, Clinton AD

Warrensburg-Latham 55, Clinton 7

(6) Shelbyville 57, Central A&M 0

(8) St. Teresa 70, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 14

(2) Tuscola 48, Meridian 7

South Central Scoreboard: (5) Carlinville 48, Staunton 0; Pana 54, Litchfield 12

Fan of the Week: Prairie Central

Part 4

Cold open: Tom McNamara, Decatur Tribune

(9) Maroa-Forsyth 75, Auburn 39

(3) Williamsville 55, PORTA 6

(6) Monticello 14, Prairie Central 6

Illini Prairie Scoreboard: (2) Unity 56, Rantoul 28; St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Olympia 7

Part 5

Illinois vs. Rutgers football preview

Play of the Day: Illinois welcomes five-star basketball recruit Ayo Dosunmu to campus for a visit