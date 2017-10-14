2 year old killed by gunshot

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 2 year old boy was pronounced dead this morning at Decatur Memorial Hospital. According to the coroner the boy died from trauma due to a gunshot wound. The Decatur police department detective division is investigating the circumstances. The coroner says an autopsy will be conducted today at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue.

Police say the child was shot around 8:40 A.M. Saturday morning, in the 1400 block of Wellington Way. When police arrived they found the 2-year-old was suffering from a single gun shot wound. He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they currently have a 17-year-old male suspect in custody. He is being transferred to the McLean county Juvenile detention center. The 17-year old is being charged Homicide, Agg. Battery with a Firearm, and Agg, Discharge of a firearm.

We will bring you more information on this story as in becomes available.