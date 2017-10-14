2 year old killed by gunshotPosted: Updated:
2 year old killed by gunshot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 2 year old boy was pronounced dead this morning at Decatur Memorial Hospital. According to the coroner the boy died from trauma due to a gunshot wound. The Decatur police department detective division is investigating the circumstances. The coroner says an autopsy will be conducted today at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue. We are working to get you more information, and we will update this story as more details become available.
ISP: 1 injured by spilled metal on I-57, driver wanted
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is wanted on multiple charges following an incident involving four vehicles on Interstate 57 early Friday morning.
2 separate crashes on Rt. 48 under investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate crashes on Route 48 on Friday.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 8
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights! Part 1 Game of the Week: Argenta-Oreana 36, LSA 22 (Evan Collins reports from Decatur) Arcola 34, Sangamon Valley 0 LOVC Scoreboard: Cerro Gordo-Bement 20, Arthur-Lovingto...
25 officers receive Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officers killed or severely injured in the line of duty, or demonstrated bravery or heroism while serving their communities, were honored during a special ceremony in Springfield on Friday.
Neighbors helping neighbors down on the farm
Arthur, Ill (WAND) – Neighbors, family, friends and relatives gathered to help harvest corn for Cliff Kauffman who died in an accident on his Arthur farm in September.
More than a motorcycle ride
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - "Ride safe, be smart," the simple, yet impactful words John Strode says to motorcyclists before taking off on a benefit ride.
Fish kill claims private ponds
Oconee, Ill (WAND) – Greg Carter and his father built a large pond for trophy fish in Shelby County south of Pana. Without warning, they are now all dead.
WAND Interactive Radar
Larger than life attractions set Lincoln Illinois apart
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- Lincoln Illinois is a town with many things to see, and some are larger the than life.
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
