University of Illinois student treated for meningitis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois Urbana campus student was admitted to Carle Hospital in Urbana Tuesday, October 10 and is being treated for a confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis.

Staff at the McKinley Health Center on the Urban campus are contacting close friends and roommates of the student to alert them that they may be at risk. Dr. Robert Woodward, medical director of the McKinley Health Center says that only people who have had intimate or prolonged close contact for approximately eight hours and within three feet of the student are in danger of infection.

Symptoms of meningitis include a fever of more than 101 degrees F., often accompanied by a sudden, severe headache or stiff neck, a rash or mental confusion. Meningitis can be treated with antibiotics, and taking a single dose of antibiotic within the first few days following exposure can be used as medical prevention.

Students who have questions about meningitis or believe they may have had close contact with the diagnosed student may call Dial-A-Nurse at 217-333-2700.