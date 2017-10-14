St. Mary's hosts Share Walk for infant and baby loss awareness

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and Saturday morning, St. Mary's Hospital hosted a share walk for remembrance and hope to honor all of the babies who never made it out of the hospital.

The walk was held in Nelson Park at 10 a.m. and consisted of a testimony from a mother who lived the nightmare of losing a child. After the brief ceremony, participants walked from the pavilion to the amphitheater where every family who attended heard their babies name read out loud. When they heard their child's name, the family would blow bubbles for the child.

Karla Thornton, a Share Program Chair, says, "Our main goal is we're walking along the lake shore today and reading our babies names, and we're taking the steps they were never able to take."

More than 100 people came to the walk for the second annual event.