Rutgers overpowers Illinois on home turf

Posted:
Rutgers defensive back K.J. Gray celebrates an interception on Saturday in the Knights' 35-24 win over Illinois. Rutgers defensive back K.J. Gray celebrates an interception on Saturday in the Knights' 35-24 win over Illinois.

Click the video above for complete highlights and postgame interviews with Lovie Smith and running back RaVon Bonner following Illinois' 35-24 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

Storylines

+ Illinois drops to 2-4 on the season, 0-3 in Big Ten play; Rutgers improves to 2-4, 1-2 in conference
+ Head coach Lovie Smith announces that true freshman running back Mike Epstein (foot) is out for the season
+ Illinois' run defense allows 274 rushing yards on 47 carries (5.8 yards per carry) to a struggling Scarlet Knights run game
+ The Illini had a late surge to get to 308 passing yards, but they managed just 10 points at the half to Rutgers' 21
 

