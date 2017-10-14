Rutgers overpowers Illinois on home turf

Click the video above for complete highlights and postgame interviews with Lovie Smith and running back RaVon Bonner following Illinois' 35-24 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.



Storylines



+ Illinois drops to 2-4 on the season, 0-3 in Big Ten play; Rutgers improves to 2-4, 1-2 in conference

+ Head coach Lovie Smith announces that true freshman running back Mike Epstein (foot) is out for the season

+ Illinois' run defense allows 274 rushing yards on 47 carries (5.8 yards per carry) to a struggling Scarlet Knights run game

+ The Illini had a late surge to get to 308 passing yards, but they managed just 10 points at the half to Rutgers' 21

