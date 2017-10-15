Historic house gets face lift

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The historic Culver House sits on West Prairie Avenue in Decatur, and it is getting a huge face lift.

Lynn Potter, a board member for the Historic Decatur Foundation, says, "It was built in 1888 by a family called the Clokey's and they didn't finish it, they got kind of spooked out of the house. The Culver's came in and bought it in 1901." She says the house is built on a burial ground and believes that is where the hauntings come from. She said a fire destroyed the second floor and part of the roof. After the fire, there was a span of about ten years where the landlord turned the bottom floor into apartments, but eventually the house became empty. Potter says, "In 1989 the house died. It was boarded up by the city. They had drugs, prostitution, murder, suicide, anything you want. It was a horrible detraction from the neighborhood so they boarded it up and everything was dead and gone."

The Historic Decatur Foundation has owned the house for years and are nearing completion of the first floor renovation. However, they say money is becoming an issue. Claudia Williams, a board member for the foundation, says they are hopefully starting a capitol campaign in the Spring of 2018 to raise more funds to renovate the second floor which was destroyed by a fire in the 1970s.

In an effort to get more funds quickly, the foundation is hosting a Literary Evening at Culver event. The event will be October 29 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m. It costs $20 per person or $35 per couple. There will be performers like Orv Graham and Tony Reid. Performers will read haunted poems and stories. Seating is limited, so to attend, call 217-433-5274.