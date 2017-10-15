1 man is dead after an early morning shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill, (WAND)- The Danville police department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning,

It happened in the 900 block of Campbell street just before 3:00 AM. Police say when they got there they found a 25 year old on the ground who had been shot. He was immediately taken to a Champaign hospital, where police say he died during surgery,

Danville police continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 217-431-2250.

The victims’ name is not being release at this time pending notification of family.

We will continue to bring you more information as we receive it.