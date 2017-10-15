1 man is dead after an early morning shooting in DanvillePosted:
1 man is dead after an early morning shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill, (WAND)- The Danville police department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, It happened in the 900 block of Campbell street just before 3:00 AM. Police say when they got there they found a 25 year old on the ground who had been shot. He was immediately taken to a Champaign hospital, where police say he died during surgery, Danville police continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information contact t...
2 year old killed by gunshot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday morning at Decatur Memorial Hospital. The coroner says the boy was Justin Lee Murphy Jr. from Decatur and died from trauma due to a gunshot wound to the torso.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 2-year-old Decatur boy
A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Decatur boy.
2 separate crashes on Rt. 48 under investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate crashes on Route 48 on Friday.
Rutgers overpowers Illinois on home turf
Click the video above for complete highlights and postgame interviews with Lovie Smith and running back RaVon Bonner following Illinois' 35-24 loss to Rutgers on Saturday. Storylines + Illinois drops to 2-4 on the season, 0-3 in Big Ten play; Rutgers improves to 2-4, 1-2 in conference + Head coach Lovie Smith announces that true freshman running back Mike Epstein (foot) is out for the season + Illinois' run defense allows 274 rushing yards on 47 carries (5.8 yards per carry) to a st...
Emotional outburst at accused scholar kidnapping arraignment
The man accused of kidnapping Chinese visiting scholar YingYing Zhang pleaded not guilty to the upgraded charges of kidnapping resulting in the death of Zhang.
25 officers receive Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officers killed or severely injured in the line of duty, or demonstrated bravery or heroism while serving their communities, were honored during a special ceremony in Springfield on Friday.
ISP: 1 injured by spilled metal on I-57, driver wanted
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is wanted on multiple charges following an incident involving four vehicles on Interstate 57 early Friday morning.
Anti-bullying bracelets cause back lash
Friday Frenzy, Part 3: 10/13/2017
Danville early morning shooting investigation
Binkley, Cardinals defy massive matriculation
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Early morning shots fired near Decatur gas station
Hero of the Week: lllinois School for the Deaf
Vehicle crashes into Chatham Jimmy John's
Shelbyville students welcome anti-bullying speaker
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
