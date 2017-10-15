1 man is dead after an early morning shooting in Danville

Posted:

DANVILLE, Ill, (WAND)- The Danville police department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, 

It happened in the 900 block of Campbell street just before 3:00 AM. Police say when they got there they found a 25 year old on the ground who had been shot. He was immediately taken to a Champaign hospital, where police say he died during surgery, 

Danville police continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 217-431-2250.

The victims’ name is not being release at this time pending notification of family.

We will continue to bring you more information as we receive it. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More