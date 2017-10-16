Illini react to Mike Epstein's devastating injury

Posted:
Freshman Mike Epstein (foot) did not play in Saturday's loss to Rutgers and will miss the remainder of the season. Freshman Mike Epstein (foot) did not play in Saturday's loss to Rutgers and will miss the remainder of the season.

Illinois true freshman Mike Epstein (foot) will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Lovie Smith announced after Saturday's loss to Rutgers. The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. native had provided one of the lone sparks for the struggling Illini offense, with 6.1 yards per carry and a team-high 346 rushing yards to go with four total touchdowns.

Click the video above to hear from Epstein's replacement Ra'Von Bonner on how he's helped Epstein cope with the devastating news, plus Lovie Smith shares his thoughts on Epstein going forward.

