Former sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Posted:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A former Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has plead not guilty to attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges. According to court records, Markes Rodgers appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

In September, Rodgers barricaded himself inside his Christian County home after gunfire erupted. His wife was home but fled before the standoff began, police say.

The standoff lasted about 9 hours before Rodgers was taken into custody without incident.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Rodgers fired several rounds as his wife was running from the home. His wife was found at a neighbor’s home and was not injured.

Rodgers will appear in court for a hearing on Nov. 21 in Christian County.

