Suspects cloning credit cards, making fraudulent purchases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign need help finding two suspects responsible for cloning credit cards and making fraudulent purchases.

Champaign police say, the transactions totaled more than $600 in multiple locations, including Champaign, Rantoul and Tuscola on Sept. 25.

Police believe the same suspects struck again on Oct. 2 using another victim's credit card. Those transactions totaled more than $700.

The first suspect appeared to be a black male in his 20s or 30s. He had short black hair and was wearing a black Adidas zip-up and black pants. The second suspect was a white or light skinned male in his 20s to 30s. He has a short beard and was last seen wearing a black cap and black and gray jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.