Teacher injured while attempting to restrain student

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Public School District said they are handling the battery of a staff member on Friday afternoon.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was kicking a door and making threats when a teacher attempted to restrain him. The teacher was kicked in the knee. Police say she refused medical treatment.

The school district told WAND-TV that they would be handling the discipline of the student internally.

Police charged the student with preliminary charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. The charges will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney.

