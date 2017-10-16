Memorial service held for Springfield stabbing victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Family and friends will gather in Joliet Monday afternoon to remember the life of a teen who died after a stabbing in Springfield's Jaycee Park on October 8.

A visitation service for Robert Wheeler, 15, will be held at Minor-Morris Funeral Home, located at 112 Richards Street in Joliet. Wheeler will be laid to rest in Joliet on October 17.

Springfield police say a 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing. Police add that the teen is facing preliminary charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery.

The investigation into Wheeler's death is ongoing.