Memorial service held for Springfield stabbing victim

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Family and friends will gather in Joliet Monday afternoon to remember the life of a teen who died after a stabbing in Springfield's Jaycee Park on October 8.

A visitation service for Robert Wheeler, 15, will be held at Minor-Morris Funeral Home, located at 112 Richards Street in Joliet.  Wheeler will be laid to rest in Joliet on October 17.

Springfield police say a 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing.  Police add that the teen is facing preliminary charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery.

The investigation into Wheeler's death is ongoing.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More