17-year-old charged with killing 2-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Zachary Pherigo has been charged with the Saturday morning murder of 2-year-old Justin Lee Murphy Jr.

Decatur Police Department were called to an apartment on East Wellington Way Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived they found Murphy with a gunshot wound. The toddler was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The coroner says the boy died at the hospital around 9:35 a.m. of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Upon investigation, police arrested Pherigo for his role in the shooting.

Macon County State's Attorney says Pherigo, 17, made his first court appearance Monday and is being charged as an adult.

He is charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Pherigo is being held in Peoria Juvenile Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 25.