Springfield police arrest third suspect in December 2016 homicide

Springfield police arrest third suspect in December 2016 homicidePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
1 dead after early morning shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill, (WAND)- The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning,
-
Teacher injured while attempting to restrain student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Public School District said they are handling the battery of a staff member on Friday afternoon.
-
2 year old killed by gunshot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday morning at Decatur Memorial Hospital. The coroner says the boy was Justin Lee Murphy Jr. from Decatur and died from trauma due to a gunshot wound to the torso.
-
17-year-old charged with killing 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Zachary Pherigo is charged with the Saturday morning murder of 2-year-old Justin Lee Murphy Jr.
-
Former sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A former Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has plead not guilty to attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges.
-
Suspects cloning credit cards, making fraudulent purchases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign need help finding two suspects responsible for cloning credit cards and making fraudulent purchases.
-
Illini react to Mike Epstein's devastating injury
Illinois true freshman Mike Epstein (foot) will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Lovie Smith announced after Saturday's loss to Rutgers. The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. native had provided one of the lone sparks for the struggling Illini offense, with 6.1 yards per carry and a team-high 346 rushing yards to go with four total touchdowns. Click the video above to hear from Epstein's replacement Ra'Von Bonner on how he's helped Epstein cope with the devastating news...
-
ISP: 1 injured by spilled metal on I-57, driver wanted
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is wanted on multiple charges following an incident involving four vehicles on Interstate 57 early Friday morning.
-
Historic house gets face lift
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The historic Culver House sits on West Prairie Avenue in Decatur, and it is getting a huge face lift.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
WAND News at 10PM: 10/10/2017
-
Anti-bullying bracelets cause back lash
-
Illini react to Mike Epstein's devastating injury
-
2 separate crashes on Rt. 48 under investigation
-
Historic house gets face lift
-
Neighbors helping neighbors down on the farm
-
National Service Recognition Day
-
Friday Frenzy, Part 3: 10/13/2017
-
Scovill Zoo's Boo at the Zoo
-
Friday Frenzy, Part 1: 10/13/2017
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-