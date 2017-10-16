Springfield police arrest third suspect in December 2016 homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department has announced that a third person wanted in the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett has been taken into custody.

Springfield police tell WAND-TV that Demarco Jones, 30, was arrested on October 14.  Jones is facing preliminary charges of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and attempted armed robbery.  

Two other men, identified as Devante Taylor and Roderick Gailes, were arrested in connection with Bennett's death last week.

Springfield police say Bennett died after being shot in the 2400 block of West Washington on December 21, 2016.  The investigation into Bennett's death is ongoing.

