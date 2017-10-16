Crime Stoppers seeking man for probation violation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating a person wanted for a probation violation.

Champaign police say Malik Chapple, 22, is wanted for a probation violation connected to a report of a home invasion.  Bond for this warrant is set at $10,000.

Police say Chapple is described as standing 5'9", weighing 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.  A photo provided by Champaign County Crime Stoppers depicting Chapple has been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding Chapple's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

