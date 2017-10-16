Crime Stoppers seeking man on multiple charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating a person wanted on multiple charges.

Champaign police say Malik Chapple, 22, is wanted in connection with a probation violation and a reported home invasion that happened in the 1200 block of Lierman Avenue on May 20.

Police say Chapple is described as standing 5'9", weighing 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. A photo provided by Champaign County Crime Stoppers depicting Chapple has been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding Chapple's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.