Teen involvement in deadly crashes sees significant decrease

ILLINOIS (WAND) - The number of teens involved in deadly crashes in Illinois have been reduced by nearly half over the past decade, according to State Farm.

State Farm officials say the rate of teens involved in deadly crashes in Illinois has dropped 45 percent; only 132 teens were involved in 2015, compared to 239 in 2005. National rates also followed a similar pattern, with the number of teens involved in deadly crashes dropping nearly 43 percent.

Officials also say data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to Graduated Driver Licensing programs as the main reason for the reduction. Under these programs, teens build experience and safe driving habits over a longer period of time with various stipulations, such as setting the minimum age to obtain a learner's permit to 16, requiring permit holders to have the permit for a minimum of six months before attempting for a license, and placing restrictions on passengers, cell phone use, and nighttime driving.