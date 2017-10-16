Home sales up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- September was a sellers market in Springfield.

Capital Area Realtors released their monthly report of home sales in the Springfield area Monday morning, showing that home sales and the median cost for homes were up for September as opposed to last year.

"Home sales were up 7.8% over last year. The median sale price was up as well." said Dan Sale, CEO of Capital Area Realtors.

Sales were up particularly in homes that were under $300,000, in part due to high demand.

"The market is what I would call the tale of two cities..You have a couple different markets within the market, homes below $300,000 are selling quite fast, usually they are on the market less than 80 days, because inventory is so low. Homes above $300,000 are much more plentiful because the demand is just not there for homes over $300,00." said Sale.

Statewide is not seeing the same housing boom as Springfield. In fact, housing sales have been slow across the state. The Illinois Realtors Association says that inventory statewide is quite low causing the cost of available houses to rise.

"Statewide we are seeing sales dampen just a little bit and really the reason for that is there is so little on the market available when you look at it from the statewide level. Inventory levels have been decreasing year over year for months now. What that means is if you are a seller, that's really great news, because people are lining up to buy your house but if you are a buyer you are really going to have to hustle to buy that house that you want." said Jon Broadbrooks, Spokesman for the Illinois Realtors Association.

Since homes are selling quickly in the area, it's important for sellers to be ready for a sale.

"If you are a seller, make sure you have stuff lined up before you put your house on the market. So you are ready if you need to get into another house, you are already well down the road to be able to make that step." said Broadbrooks.

Due to the high competition, buyers should make sure to have everything together before they go to look for house. Including making sure finances are in order.

"There are a lot of people out there looking at the same house you are looking at and you want to be in a position to make an offer instantly" said Broadbrooks.

The housing market in Springfield and statewide is unpredictable however, so while September was a good month, next month sales could be down.

"For the year, month by month, it has kind of been a see-saw quite honestly. Some months we will be up in home sales and median price, and others we will be down."