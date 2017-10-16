Meningitis case appears locally

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Meningitis is appearing on campus. The University of Illinois confirms a student case.

They say the student has the bacterial form of meningitis, more dangerous than the virus form. It's rare but can be deadly.

The student lives in university housing, Leonard Hall. Older students say residence halls can be breeding grounds for getting sick.

"People tend to be drinking out of the same bottle, talking, ya know, maybe showing affection things like that," Rashid Khan, a recent graduate of U of I, says. "

So you know an outbreak there would be terrible because everybody is so congested in one area."

The student is being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital.