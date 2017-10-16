Krekel's Custard reopens Decatur restaurant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular Decatur restaurant has reopened following a fire that caused its closure for several months.

The Krekel's Custard location on Route 36 recently opened its doors once again. Customers and employees alike expressed their happiness that the restaurant reopened.

Employee Ashley Roof says, "Couldn't wait to be back. It's kind of like your first home because we're here so much. We work six days a week so we're always with the same people every day except Sunday. So it is like your other family, your other home."

Decatur firefighters say this location was heavily damaged by fire in June 2017. No injuries or fatalities were reported.