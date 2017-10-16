Giveaway helps man after wife's death

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND)- A man who lost his wife in a traffic crash received a car through an auto dealer’s community-driven car giveaway Monday.

Eric Summerlott’s wife Whitney Summerlott died after the crash September 1. Since then, Summerlott says he has relied on the support of friends, family and others.

“It has been a waking nightmare that refuses to end,” Summerlott said. “I’m touched beyond words, it’s ineffable, the feeling of love that I’ve got from my community, from people I work with to people I’ve never met.”

This year, William’s Auto Land in Mount Zion held a “Good Neighbor Car Giveaway” with help from Cromwell Radio Decatur: people could nominate a deserving person in need of a car, then vote for one of ten finalists. Organizers said 60 people nominated Summerlott, who lost his car in the crash.

Summerlott later won the final vote. On Monday, he picked up his car.

“I want to thank my mother, my mother-in-law, and all the other family members I have that went out of their way to make sure I was blessed this way,” Summerlott said.

Summerlott said he plans to use the car to take others where they need to go.