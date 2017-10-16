Mattoon man arrested on sexual assault charges

Posted: Updated:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department has announced that a man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the sexual assault of three children.

Mattoon police say Casey Rajkumar, 26, was arrested on October 14.  Police say Rajkumar is facing three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in connection with multiple alleged incidents.

Rajkumar was taken to Coles County Jail after being taken into custody.  The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

