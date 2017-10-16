Cat dead in Urbana house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a pet on Monday.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Cureton Drive at about 3 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, approximately $100,000 in damage was done to the home's back porch.

Officials also say that the home's residents were able to get out safely. However, a cat did die as a result of the fire.

The investigation into this fire is ongoing.