Kevin Hart coming to Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A popular actor and comedian will be making a stop in Springfield early next year.

Kevin Hart has announced he will be making a stop at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield on February 11 as part of his "Irresponsible Tour."  Tickets start at $61, and can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.

