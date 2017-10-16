Decatur police investigating Monday evening shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's northwest side Monday evening.

Decatur police tell WAND-TV that officers were dispatched to the area of Monroe and Center Streets for a report of shots fired at about 6:15 p.m. Police also say one person was taken to the hospital in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAND-TV for the latest.