Decatur police investigating Monday evening shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's northwest side Monday evening.

Decatur police tell WAND-TV that officers were dispatched to the area of Monroe and Center Streets for a report of shots fired at about 6:15 p.m.  Police also say one person was taken to the hospital in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.  Stay with WAND-TV for the latest.

