Decatur man facing third DUI charge of 2017

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say the investigation into a vehicle driving erratically on Friday resulted in a 19-year-old man's third DUI arrest.

Officers say they received multiple reports of a blue Suzuki four-door vehicle driving across lanes and into ditches Friday evening. Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given in the area of 3600 East Route 36, and started an investigation into a possible DUI after speaking with the driver, identified as Kyle Aubert, 19.

According to police sworn statements, Aubert told officers that he had just taken over driving for another person because she was driving off the road. Police noticed that a one-year-old child was in the back seat at the time of the traffic stop. Officers say Aubert showed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing, and that a breath test revealed that Aubert did have any alcohol in his system.

Decatur police say a check of Aubert's record showed that he had two previous DUI arrests in 2017, and that his parents responded to the traffic stop, telling officers that Aubert "had a problem abusing Xanax and cannabis."

Aubert was taken into custody and is facing preliminary charges of DUI and endangering the life/health of a child.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.