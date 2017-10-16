Law firm hosts presentation on natural gas leak

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Mahomet community gathered at the Newcomb Township Hall Monday night to hear a presentation from Spiros Law Firm regarding natural gas being leaked into five families' water.

Spiros Law Firm officials say the presentation began at 6 p.m., and focused on reports of the contamination of the drinking water wells of five families.  Officials also say that the leak was first discovered by People's Gas in December 2016, and that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued a Notice of Violation to People's Gas regarding the leak.

During the meeting, Mahomet's village president told attendees that the problem appeared to be isolated to five private wells in rural areas, and that the situation will continue to be monitored.

