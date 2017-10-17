Tupper's Take: Processing 'The Rutgers Game'

Posted:

Click the video above to hear the Herald and Review's Mark Tupper discuss Illinois' disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday and what it means going forward. Plus, Lovie Smith confirms injury concerns to a handful of the top Illini contributors.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More