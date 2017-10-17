Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017

2017 Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017 Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule

Click the accompanying photo for a complete schedule of the 2017 Team Soy Capital Decatur Turkey Tournament!

Teams attending:
Eisenhower
MacArthur
Champaign Central
Bolingbrook
Thornton
Peoria High
Southeast
Mt. Zion

Dates:
November 21-25

