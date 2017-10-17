Million-dollar grant to fund corn breeding efforts

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois is set to start an organic corn breeding initiative using grant money.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the campus will claim $2 million from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Farmers will work with researchers and buyers to see what products they can make through corn breeding. The process will use seeds and tissues stored at the U of I campus.

The News-Gazette says consumers will grade the products farmers create with the organic corn parts.

Rep. Rodney Davis, who announced the grant, says the money will help farmers in Illinois create the “highest quality products”. He believes farmers will be able to produce more foods and make more money through breeding.