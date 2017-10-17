Scholarships to attract U of I medical students

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Students admitted to a new University of Illinois medical school could go to college for free.

The Carle Illinois College of Medicine says it’s using scholarships to try and attract students for its first class, mainly because it is going through the application process at a later date compared to other medical programs and wants to be competitive. There will be 32 students enrolled in the program. So far, the university has raised enough to give four-year scholarships to 15 people.

Those scholarships cover about $200,000 of tuition money. Donors helped put together the funding. Fundraising efforts are meant to cover all 32 students.

The college is just starting to look at applications and admit students after earning preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education. It still needs provisional education approval, but won’t get that until its first class is in its second year.

Carle Illinois College of Medicine Dean Dr. King Li says the college will look at over 600 student applications.