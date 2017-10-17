Cash prizes available in weekend cornhole tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Cornhole fever is set to return to central Illinois over the weekend.

Visit Champaign County worked with the American Cornhole Organization to bring a tournament with cash prizes to the area. The ACO Champaign Major, held Oct. 20-21 at the Dodds Tennis Center in Champaign, will be one of twelve majors happening across America.

The people behind the event say they think it can bring over $170,000 of economic impact to Champaign County.

“Champaign was a tremendous host for our tournament in 2016, with all of our competitors expressing interest in coming back,” said ACO representative Frank Geers. “The community atmosphere is exactly what our competitors from around the country are looking for.”

Organizers say over 200 people will compete in Senior’s, Women’s and Junior’s Divisions. Cash winnings can be claimed in World Silver singles and doubles. The schedule includes cornhole competitions at 1, 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the following day. The public can come watch the action for free.

