Democrat announces Illinois House candidacy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman has entered her name into the race for an Illinois House of Representatives seat.

Democrat Jen McMillin wants a chance to claim the 101st district position. The Lincoln College employee has lived in Macon County since 2008. She says her goal is to improve public education and help expand job opportunities in her district.

“I love this state, its history, its people, and our vibrant communities," McMillin said. “But for several years, I’ve watched as political gridlock and partisan bickering have devolved into the current mess that we are in. The state of Illinois deserves better representatives and government officials that understand the impacts our families feel.”

McMillin is involved in the Education Coalition of Macon County. She says she’s interested in improving healthcare access in the area. She’s currently the only Democrat on the ticket for the district and will face three Republican challengers.

McMillan has a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Springfield in public administration.