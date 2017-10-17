Organization raises half of money for new building

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Northeast Community Fund has raised more than half the money needed for a new building, organizers said Tuesday.

The organization, which serves families in need with food, clothing and other services, plans to build a 20,000 square-foot building near Crossings Healthcare. Director Jerry Pelz said their current 8,000 square-foot building is too small to meet the growing demands of their work.

“Twenty years ago, we were (giving food to) 150-160 families a month … Now we may do that many families in a single day here,” Pelz said. “Right now, we are fairly cramped, especially for our clothing, our storage area.”

In 2016, Northeast Community Fund launched a Capital Campaign to pay for the new building. Since then, they have raised more than half of the money needed, said Capital Campaign Chair Regan Deering.

“We're at $1.3 million raised by the community so far, and the building has a price tag of $2.5 million,” Deering said. “We're hoping to continue the momentum through the end of the year and hoping to break ground in the Spring."

Deering said most of the money raised so far has come from individual donors, though some businesses have contributed as well.