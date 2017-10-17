Final Honor Flight of 2017 leaves Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than 80 veterans gathered in Springfield Tuesday morning to take an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flights officials say 82 veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War took part in the final Honor Flight of 2017. Fifty-two communities were represented during this flight.

Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., the veterans will visit the memorial of the war they served in, followed by witnessing the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in Arlington National Cemetery. Other areas veterans can visit include the Washington Monument, the National Air & Space Museum, the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials, the Pentagon, the White House from the south lawn, and the Capitol Building from the Mall.

All veterans are expected to return to Springfield by 9 p.m., and the public is encouraged to come to the airport to welcome them home.

Veteran applications for next year's Honor Flights are being accepted. For more information about Honor Flights, or to apply to participate in one, click here.