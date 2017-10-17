Trial date set for Decatur man charged in July 9 shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A jury trial has been scheduled for a Decatur man facing charges in connection with a July 9 shooting.

Court records show Jerrin Milan's trial will begin on December 6, 2017. Milan is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Two other men charged in connection with the shooting, Javaris Milan and Devoe Randall, have court dates later this year.

Decatur police say the shooting happened at the BP gas station on the corner of East Wood and 22nd Streets. Officers say a 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg.